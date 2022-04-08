The Black Door takes risqué adult content on local TV to racy levels

Prostitution, a brothel owned by the powerful Mam’ Rebecca (Linda Sebezo) and a deacon who lives a double life that leads to his untimely death, set the plot in the first episode of the new risqué adult drama series The Black Door.

The show – starring Sebezo, Zamani Mbatha, Velaphi Mnisi, Gabisile Tshabalala and Thobani Nzuza – is set to premiere on e.tv on Monday.

The deep and dark daily drama about sex workers, who are ordinary citizens trying to make a living to support their families, is producers Mandla N and Mpumelelo Nhlapo’s bid to tell authentic, yet shocking SA stories.

After the raunchy sex scenes in the second season of Showmax’s The Wife, there has been a lot of debate about racy content in local show, an aspect Mandla N believes local audiences should stop shying away from.

“Yes, it is a different take on South African stories. When we did Lockdown, we looked at the life of female prisoners and their journey and now when you look at sex workers and the sex industry, you’ll realise that some of them live right next door to you or go to school with you… they are just ordinary people with non-conventional jobs, and that’s a South African reality no matter how you look at it," he says.