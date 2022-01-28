TK Dlamini set to put Mastermind in the shadow in TV return

Renowned for playing Uzalo's resident bad boy Mastermind, actor Ntokozo "TK" Dlamini is set to switch things up with his new character of Bafana in DiepCity.

He believes the new character will show television viewers a different perspective of his acting chops.

Dlamini is set to make his debut on the Mzansi Magic telenovela on January 31 and he reveals what viewers can expect.

How does it feel to be back on the small screen?

It’s very exhilarating. I had to step away from acting just to solely focus on my waste and sanitation company that I’ve been running for 7 years. Now that it’s stable and my team knows what to do, I’ve decided to fully come back to acting which is my first love.

Tell us more about your new role?

Bafana comes back to Diepsloot at his grandmother’s house after years of living in the fancy suburbs of Fourways with his father who is a renowned businessman. But weeks after his return he is caught up in a messy situation – while he is there, he then gets entangled with a love interest. There will be certain nice twists and turns that viewers will get to see Bafana go through.