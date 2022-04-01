South Africa

KZN man gets life for raping daughter who subsequently contracted HIV

01 April 2022 - 06:28
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A man who raped his daughter on several occasions in 2014 and 2015, when she was nine, has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Stock photo.
A man who raped his daughter on several occasions in 2014 and 2015, when she was nine, has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

The Madadeni  regional  court  in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday sentenced a 48-year-old man who raped his daughter on several occasions to life imprisonment .

The girl, who was raped in 2014 and 2015, was just nine years old at the time. Years later, she became ill and discovered that she was HIV-positive.

“This was a shock to her as she had never had sexual intercourse with anyone apart from the rape incidents by her father. She revealed the rape to her sister and their father was subsequently arrested,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said.

In court, prosecutor Eddie Mbewu led the testimonies of the girl, her sister and a medical doctor.  Mbewu also submitted a victim impact statement to the court, compiled by the girl and facilitated by the court preparation officer, Sthembile Cebekhulu.

In her statement, the girl said that she is now fearful of men and is still haunted by the incidents.

Ramkisson-Kara said the girl finds it difficult to cope with the thought that her biological father raped and infected her with HIV.

TimesLIVE

Tragic end to search for missing girl (12)

A school bag and names written on her books was all the Moditse family needed to confirm the badly decomposed body found in the veld in Dube, ...
News
1 week ago

Lamola welcomes proposed recommendations to criminalise forced and child marriages in SA

"The seriousness of problems associated with distorted ukuthwala is of such a magnitude that a clear and specific piece of legislation is necessary," ...
News
21 hours ago

Rape suspect freed because of DNA testing delays, raped and murdered 11-year-old 9 months later

A rape suspect who was freed because of delays in DNA analysis at the police forensic laboratories raped and murdered an 11-year-old child nine ...
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...
The pandemic has escalated extreme poverty: Dr. Phumzile Mlanbo Ngcuka speaks ...