Reinvented Reason explains amapiano connection

“Every brand and creative has some sort of obligation to reinvent themselves,” the artist formerly known as Reason explains his new moniker, Sizwe Alakine, as he dabbles in the amapiano genre.

The rapper emphasises the need for every artist to adapt to the constant evolution that occurs in the world of entertainment.

“I felt the opportunity to do more with the sound because I connected more with it [amapiano]. I like how it sounds and I like how it feels. I like the tempo and how you can evolve with it,” he says.

“I like how it resonates with my love for kwaito and it reminds me of how I fell in love with it back when I was younger. I found myself thinking about the amapiano sound and the directions I’d take with it to a point where I was like, ‘let me go to the studio and do it!’

“It turned out to be something people didn’t know they liked or needed but now they connect with the evolution a lot more after hearing what I can do.”

Despite the dawn of a new moniker and introduction to a new genre, the die-hard hip-hop star says his other stage name Reason “will never die” as he believes he still has a lot more to offer.

“A lot of people know Reason as an iconic rapper in the hip-hop culture, so I’d never disappear or leave that genre. What many aren’t aware of though is that Sizwe Alakine also raps but on an amapiano beat,” he shares.