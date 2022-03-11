Reinvented Reason explains amapiano connection
Iconic rapper has not turned his back on hip-hop
“Every brand and creative has some sort of obligation to reinvent themselves,” the artist formerly known as Reason explains his new moniker, Sizwe Alakine, as he dabbles in the amapiano genre.
The rapper emphasises the need for every artist to adapt to the constant evolution that occurs in the world of entertainment.
“I felt the opportunity to do more with the sound because I connected more with it [amapiano]. I like how it sounds and I like how it feels. I like the tempo and how you can evolve with it,” he says.
“I like how it resonates with my love for kwaito and it reminds me of how I fell in love with it back when I was younger. I found myself thinking about the amapiano sound and the directions I’d take with it to a point where I was like, ‘let me go to the studio and do it!’
“It turned out to be something people didn’t know they liked or needed but now they connect with the evolution a lot more after hearing what I can do.”
Despite the dawn of a new moniker and introduction to a new genre, the die-hard hip-hop star says his other stage name Reason “will never die” as he believes he still has a lot more to offer.
“A lot of people know Reason as an iconic rapper in the hip-hop culture, so I’d never disappear or leave that genre. What many aren’t aware of though is that Sizwe Alakine also raps but on an amapiano beat,” he shares.
“I might surprise you and feature Sizwe Alakine on Reason's songs... who knows?”
The rapper recently joined record label Warner Music SA, a move he believes will help put him on the global map.
“Since being in the industry for the past 15 years, I would say I have grown as an artist and a creative. The joys I’ve enjoyed about being in the music industry is that you get to work with young artists that help you grow as a musician,” he says.
“Yes, I’ve had my ups and downs but the main important thing is that I’m still moving. Being in the music industry is a constant hustle, every day poses a new challenge that one has to overcome.”
When asked about how fatherhood is treating him, with his demanding schedule, Alakine explains that he does the best he can to be there for his children.
“I’m constantly interacting with the mothers of my kids to ensure we work together to achieve what it is that we want to achieve in terms of raising our children,” he says.
“I always say I am a work-in-progress in terms of fatherhood but all that I do is for them. I always try to make sure the time I spend with them is the most memorable.”
