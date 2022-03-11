‘SA must intervene, people are being killed in Ukraine’

As the electronic door opened, the two ran towards each other and embraced for a long time before Mtonga's tears started flowing. This is the moment that Mtonga has been longing for when she left war-torn Ukraine under Russian bombardment last week...