‘SA must intervene, people are being killed in Ukraine’
Vutlhlari Mtonga's eyes lit up as she cast them on her older sister in the arrivals hall at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday.
As the electronic door opened, the two ran towards each other and embraced for a long time before Mtonga's tears started flowing. This is the moment that Mtonga has been longing for when she left war-torn Ukraine under Russian bombardment last week...
