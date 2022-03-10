Legends Barbershop founder imparts his knowledge through masterclass
Tatchell to empower aspiring barbers in franchising, entrepreneurship
Legends Barbershop founder Sheldon Tatchell is set to upskill and impart his extensive knowledge in the hair industry through a massive masterclass taking place next week Wednesday.
The masterclass, in partnership with Nestlé Bar One, will stage in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, and aims to empower aspiring barbers in franchising, entrepreneurship and specialised skill improvement.
For the past 10 years, Tatchell has successfully grown his footprint in the hair industry and has opened 61 shops across the continent. He chats to S Mag on why he believes there is more to a barber than just cutting hair.
What is the masterclass all about?
It starts with one masterclass, which is designed to up-skill and empower local barbers that will help them have a lucrative business in the hair industry. We want to empower barbers beyond just the clip.
At the masterclass, the barbers and anyone interested will not only learn how we at Legends Barbershop operate but they will get the necessary tools that they can implement in their business.
A service business is quite different from a product business, it requires a personal touch. They will learn how to ensure that a customer keeps coming back for their services despite challenges such as inflation.
What will be discussed on the day?
There will be hair and business experts joining me on the panel. We will touch on the basics of how to cut hair and do the perfect fade. We will also share some of our secrets and some of the things we do to keep remaining relevant.
How essential is this masterclass?
It's very essential and needed for up-and-coming barbers. If I had attended a masterclass when I first started out, I would’ve been international by now.
The masterclass is set on empowerment and franchising, this is where one gets to learn from people who have been in the industry for many years and they can use the knowledge they receive to apply it in their business.
Who are you targeting with this masterclass?
It’s open for anyone who feels the need to grow in the hair industry. I wouldn’t advise people who aren’t willing to grow to come through to the masterclass.
I believe there are so many people who can be like Legends Barbershop, we are just providing a key to help unlock their spot in the hair and beauty industry.
How would you describe Legend's journey in the hair industry?
It’s been a humbling 10 years and we've learnt and grown so much. We started cutting hair from the stoep in Eldorado Park to now owning 61 shops across the African continent; that in itself is very humbling.
Business has been on an upward and downward trajectory but we always aim to stay afloat.
Would you say men are more into how their hair looks now than years before?
Yes, men are no longer just going for the chiskop (bald head look), they are feeling fades more. I also believe we have had some sort of influence in making trendy fades more fashionable and fresh.
What trendy look is in at the moment?
Waves and coils are in. There is a high demand for those two hairstyles.
What are your future goals for your business?
To hopefully open more than 200 barbershops across Africa by 2025.
