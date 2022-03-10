Legends Barbershop founder imparts his knowledge through masterclass

Legends Barbershop founder Sheldon Tatchell is set to upskill and impart his extensive knowledge in the hair industry through a massive masterclass taking place next week Wednesday.

The masterclass, in partnership with Nestlé Bar One, will stage in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, and aims to empower aspiring barbers in franchising, entrepreneurship and specialised skill improvement.

For the past 10 years, Tatchell has successfully grown his footprint in the hair industry and has opened 61 shops across the continent. He chats to S Mag on why he believes there is more to a barber than just cutting hair.

What is the masterclass all about?

It starts with one masterclass, which is designed to up-skill and empower local barbers that will help them have a lucrative business in the hair industry. We want to empower barbers beyond just the clip.

At the masterclass, the barbers and anyone interested will not only learn how we at Legends Barbershop operate but they will get the necessary tools that they can implement in their business.

A service business is quite different from a product business, it requires a personal touch. They will learn how to ensure that a customer keeps coming back for their services despite challenges such as inflation.

What will be discussed on the day?

There will be hair and business experts joining me on the panel. We will touch on the basics of how to cut hair and do the perfect fade. We will also share some of our secrets and some of the things we do to keep remaining relevant.