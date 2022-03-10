Getting fit does not need to be in isolation

When you think of fitness, a 5km jog, doing sit-ups, planking or going to the gym at 5am every morning might be top of your mind.

Although these are all important and great to have in your routine, fitness public figures, apps, hashtags, online challenges and boot camps are showing us that getting fit is something that does not need to be static or happen in isolation.

As we become more community orientated in our approach to working out, as black women with our thick thighs and round derrieres we are taking back fitness one squat at a time – something that was evident at this past weekend’s Trove Wellness Bootcamp.

“Fitness is still predominantly a white industry, in the beginning it was just white men then it slowly brought in white women,” says Juanita Khumalo, holistic wellness and mental health advocate and founder of Trove.

“The aesthetic of fitness has always been the same... with the focus of it being on looking fit and not necessarily being fit and healthy. A transformation has been happening where they are now including black women but it still needs to be more inclusive of all body shapes and sizes because healthy comes in different shapes and sizes."