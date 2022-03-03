Let's fall in love with Focalistic and DBN Gogo in Paris
Amapiano lovebirds take romance to dream levels
From Paris with love – that's the destination amapiano lovebirds DBN Gogo and Focalistic are serving while on baecation in the city of love.
The rapper known by his other monikers Pitori Maradona and President Ya Strata, has been amorous with the French Kiss hit-maker while exploring popular holiday sights such as the Eiffel Tower.
DBN Gogo, the daughter of former cabinet minister Jeff Radebe and fellow ANC veteran Thuthukile Skweyiya, lived in France for five years starting in 1997 with her mother and late stepfather Zola Skweyiya (ANC stalwart). Real name Mandisa Radebe, she is fluent in French.
Focalistic, real name Lethabo Sebetso, is the son of former political journalist Kgomotso Sebetso. At the time of his death in 2011, via a car accident in his Garankuwa hometown, Sebetso worked at the SABC.
Admittedly inspired by his father, Focalistic read and graduated with a political science degree from the University of Pretoria.
Around the same period in 2017, DBN Gogo also studied at the same university.
Since going public with their romance on Valentine’s Day, the two have been inseparable on social media.
On Valentine’s Day, DBN Gogo surprised many of her fans when she revealed in a video clip that Focalistic had swept her off her feet by showering her with expensive gifts.
While many music fans were excited to see their budding love, a video clip taken back in 2018 resurfaces hinting that their romance have been heating up for a while.
In the video that was posted by DNB Gogo at the time, the couple looks cosy together while at Focalistic’s birthday party.
DBN Gogo captioned the post: “Happy birthday Space wami. I cannot wait to see you take it to the top. You inspire me in more ways than one. You deserve nothing but the best this life has to offer. Magical. Pure Brilliance. Absolutely Excellent, you are."
