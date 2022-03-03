Let's fall in love with Focalistic and DBN Gogo in Paris

From Paris with love – that's the destination amapiano lovebirds DBN Gogo and Focalistic are serving while on baecation in the city of love.

The rapper known by his other monikers Pitori Maradona and President Ya Strata, has been amorous with the French Kiss hit-maker while exploring popular holiday sights such as the Eiffel Tower.

DBN Gogo, the daughter of former cabinet minister Jeff Radebe and fellow ANC veteran Thuthukile Skweyiya, lived in France for five years starting in 1997 with her mother and late stepfather Zola Skweyiya (ANC stalwart). Real name Mandisa Radebe, she is fluent in French.

Focalistic, real name Lethabo Sebetso, is the son of former political journalist Kgomotso Sebetso. At the time of his death in 2011, via a car accident in his Garankuwa hometown, Sebetso worked at the SABC.