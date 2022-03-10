Trio of stars talk about Netflix’s first African reality show

Nadia Nakai, Khanyi Mbau and Kayleigh Schwark are set to flaunt their fab and extravagant lives on Netflix’s first African reality show: Young, Famous and African. The trio are a part of a cast of stars spanning from SA, Nigeria and East Africa.

In the glitzy reality series fans will get a peep into the lives of their faves, create vibez, be on the quest for love, rekindle old flames and attempt to shine on a global platform. The seven-part series is set in Johannesburg and will showcase a lot of plot twists, spicy exchanges and dramatic breakups.

Speaking to S Mag during a virtual press junket, Nakai expressed how nervous she was about people’s reception to her instalment on the show; while Mbau on the other hand felt less anxiety as she believes she’s seen it all.

“My storyline on the show is very tricky… in the beginning I was in a relationship, and then I went on dates with people and now my life is completely different. There was also a time where I disappeared for a while from shooting and then came back to drama,” Nakai explains. As much as the reality show is filled with drama and jaw-dropping moments, Mbau stressed how “very real” it was as most of the cast members lived true to their emotions.