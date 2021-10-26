Not keen to spend hours in the kitchen? We have just the help you need

Spending hours in the kitchen can take the enjoyment out of food. For those who love to cook but don’t want to spend all their time in the kitchen, quick recipes and food prep is the way to go.

Award-winning chef Zanele van Zyl says these types of people are her kin, as she herself was inspired to create recipes that are tasty, fast, and no fuss. Having previously worked for a large corporate, Van Zyl knows the struggle of having to prepare a meal after a long day at work.

“When I started developing recipes, I always made sure that you can cook them in fewer than 20 minutes, to save time. Most of them, excluding oxtail, leg of lamb, and those types of dishes, take fewer than 20 minutes to prepare,” she says.

She makes sure the food is nutritious and tries to use as many fresh ingredients as possible. The self-published author recently won the Cookbook of the Year gong at the 2021 Luxe Restaurant Awards for her second book, Cooking With Zanele Volume 2: Find Joy In Cooking.

Her book contains recipes that can be prepared in 10 minutes. “It’s really humbling and heart-warming to see people recognise your craft and take it seriously. To think I wrote this book during Covid and lockdown time. I was so stressed about whether people would buy books at this time.

I thought they would rather go on the internet and get recipes instead of buying a cookbook.”

She shares some of her recipes for a quick kitchen fix.