Chef Vusi Ndlovu to open restaurant at 'culinary mecca'

Vusi Ndlovu, the talented chef who cut his teeth at some of SA’s top restaurants and gained international recognition when he ranked among the top seven at the San Pellegrino Young Chef finale in 2018, his opening his own restaurant, Edge.

Having previously worked under the likes of chef Peter Tempelhoff and David Higgs before heading up the kitchen at Maboneng’s trendy The Marabi Club, Ndlovu has an incredible wealth of experience under his belt, which he will no doubt bring with him as he embarks on this exciting new project.

Edge Restaurant is set to open its doors this winter in the Wineland's culinary-centric town of Franschhoek and promises to serve up an epicurean showcase of all that makes Africa so remarkable. By focusing on underutilised local ingredients, techniques both modern and traditional and recipes passed down over generations, the chef drawing from his past experience and natural curiosity, looks forward to celebrating Africa.

Ndlovu has partnered with Absie and Mandlakazi Pantshwa to bring this vision to life, having previously joined forces with them to form The African Culinary Library, a resource dedicated to preserving and promoting African food culture and cuisine. The dynamic sibling duo brings a host of business acumen and a wealth of hospitality know-how to Edge.

“We felt that though Franschhoek was a culinary mecca there was nothing that spoke to Africa as a continent, so that’s how this journey began,” comments Absie. “We wanted to embrace the continent and its vibrancy the only way we know how, with food around a fire in a prime location.”