Recipe | The simple way to make ice cream without an ice cream machine

By Raphaella Frame-Tolmie - 20 November 2020 - 14:26
No ice cream machine? Here is an easy way to make your own at home.
Image: 123RF/Oksana Bratanova

BASIC ICE CREAM RECIPE

Ingredients:

500ml (2 cups) fresh cream 

1 x 385g condensed milk

5ml (1 tsp) vanilla extract

Method:

  1. Whip the cream until stiff and gently fold in the condensed milk and vanilla.
  2. Prepare your choice of flavouring (see below) and fold the selected ingredients into the ice cream.
  3. Pour the mixture into a medium loaf pan or freezer-safe container. Cover with cling film or a lid and freeze until solid.

FLAVOURINGS

FIG AND GINGER 

Ingredients:

400g fresh figs

10ml (2 tsp) finely grated fresh root ginger or finely chopped preserved ginger 

Method:

  1. Place the figs in the bowl of a food processor and blend.
  2. Mix in the ginger and fold into the prepared ice cream.
  3. Cover and freeze.

HONEY AND THYME

Ingredients:

25ml (5 tsp) fresh thyme leaves, chopped

160ml (⅔ cup) runny honey

Method:

  1. Add the thyme and 125ml (½ cup) of the honey to the combined ice cream ingredients before whisking everything together.
  2. Pour half the mixture into a medium loaf pan, drizzle over the remaining honey and top with remaining ice cream mixture.
  3. Cover and freeze.

STRAWBERRY AND MINT

Ingredients:

400g fresh strawberries, hulled and finely chopped

10ml (2 tsp) caster sugar

Handful fresh mint leaves, finely chopped

Method:

  1. Place half the strawberries with the caster sugar and mint in a small saucepan and cook until the fruit is very soft. Blend the mixture to make a coulis and allow to cool completely.
  2. Stir the coulis through the prepared ice cream along with the remaining chopped strawberries before covering and freezing.

This article first appeared on the Sunday Times Lifestyle section.

