RECIPE | Savoury creamy samp and meaty beef bones

Cooking is not just about mixing ingredients together over a stove. It can also be a place where you can unwind and connect with yourself while preparing a delicious meal for yourself or your loved ones.

A cook that's embracing this philosophy who is a self-taught cook is Kgaugelo Anna Meso.

Meso finds spending time in the kitchen therapeutic as it’s a special place she escapes to. The kitchen is a sacred space for her to relax, have fun, and express her love.

“When I’m in the kitchen my mind relaxes and my body and soul are soothed by the flow of the aroma of the meals I prepare,” says Meso. She cooks to revive her spirit and to find inner peace when there is turmoil around her.

She shares her recipe for beef and samp, which she loves preparing to cheer herself up.

CREAMY SAMP AND MEATY BEEF BONES

Ingredients for creamy samp

3 mugs Iwisa parboiled samp

3 tbsp Aromat

3 tbsp butter

1 cup fresh cream or milk

2 tbsp of cake flour

Method

Soak your parboiled quick-cook samp in hot water for 30 minutes. Drain the water and place the samp, butter, and Aromat in a pot. Then pour enough hot water to cover the samp. Put your stove on medium to high heat (level 4-6). Cook the samp for 50 minutes. Check on it often. Once the samp is cooked and soft, add the flour and mix well together, this will make it thick. Then add fresh cream and mix well. Put your stove on low heat (level 3) and simmer for 15 minutes. Taste for seasoning. You can add more Aromat for extra flavour.

Ingredients for meaty beef bones:

2 tbsp olive oil

2 medium onions, chopped

2kg meaty beef bones

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp ground coriander

1 tbsp onion powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

2 beef stock cubes

2L-3L water

Method