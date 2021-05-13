RECIPE | Savoury creamy samp and meaty beef bones
Cooking is not just about mixing ingredients together over a stove. It can also be a place where you can unwind and connect with yourself while preparing a delicious meal for yourself or your loved ones.
A cook that's embracing this philosophy who is a self-taught cook is Kgaugelo Anna Meso.
Meso finds spending time in the kitchen therapeutic as it’s a special place she escapes to. The kitchen is a sacred space for her to relax, have fun, and express her love.
“When I’m in the kitchen my mind relaxes and my body and soul are soothed by the flow of the aroma of the meals I prepare,” says Meso. She cooks to revive her spirit and to find inner peace when there is turmoil around her.
She shares her recipe for beef and samp, which she loves preparing to cheer herself up.
CREAMY SAMP AND MEATY BEEF BONES
Ingredients for creamy samp
3 mugs Iwisa parboiled samp
3 tbsp Aromat
3 tbsp butter
1 cup fresh cream or milk
2 tbsp of cake flour
Method
- Soak your parboiled quick-cook samp in hot water for 30 minutes.
- Drain the water and place the samp, butter, and Aromat in a pot. Then pour enough hot water to cover the samp. Put your stove on medium to high heat (level 4-6).
- Cook the samp for 50 minutes. Check on it often.
- Once the samp is cooked and soft, add the flour and mix well together, this will make it thick. Then add fresh cream and mix well. Put your stove on low heat (level 3) and simmer for 15 minutes.
- Taste for seasoning. You can add more Aromat for extra flavour.
Ingredients for meaty beef bones:
2 tbsp olive oil
2 medium onions, chopped
2kg meaty beef bones
1 tbsp garlic powder
1 tbsp paprika
1 tbsp ground coriander
1 tbsp onion powder
1 tsp salt
1 tsp black pepper
2 beef stock cubes
2L-3L water
Method
- Place stove on high heat (5-6)
- Add the olive oil to your pot and fry half of the chopped onions until they are translucent.
- Add the meaty beef bones, spices, salt, and pepper to your pot. Mix well and cook for about 6 minutes.
- Add 1 litre of hot water and cover the pot with a lid. Cook for about 30 minutes. Check on your pot every 15 minutes and stir. Keeping checking on your pot the water dissolves then fry the meat for about 5 minutes.
- Add the remaining chopped onions and mix well. Afterwards, add 1 litre of hot water together with the beef stock cubes.
- Lower the heat of your stove heat to 4 and let the meat cook for 45 minutes. The water will evaporate and a thick gravy will form. If the meat is not falling off the bone, add another 1 litre of hot water and continue letting the meat cook until it is tender and a thick gravy has formed.
- Taste for seasoning and add salt if desired. Serve with creamy samp while still warm and enjoy.