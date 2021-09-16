Siba Mtongana shares her recipes for life, love and laughter

If one could tip their hat to culinary expert and author Siba Mtongana, it would be for being a game-changer, trendsetter and the first to go where others feared to tread.

Known for her spunky style and creative cooking, the celebrated chef has managed to solidify her name in the food industry, locally and internationally, as one of the most recognisable celebrity chefs.

Having recently opened her own restaurant, Siba The Restaurant, which is a pop-up collaboration with Sun International Table Bay Hotel at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, Mtongana is also known for her cookbook Welcome to My Table, her Cooking with Siba show on Mzansi Magic, and Siba’s Table on Food Network.

With all that she's accomplished in the culinary space, we caught up with Mtongana to find out what makes her tick.

If you weren’t afraid, what would you do?

I am blessed in a sense that I was brave enough when I was young to choose a career that I love. I have done most things that I am generally afraid of, including eating urchins on my last trip to Mauritius and even paragliding a few years ago.

What always makes you laugh?

Simple things like a dry and clever joke or dry humour, my kids being naughty and catching them out, a precious moment shared between a loved one and myself. I have a very strong sisterhood with my friends and yes, we do share a lot of laughter and sometimes we even laugh at ourselves.

Is there a secret talent you have people don’t know about?

I used to love to act while growing up. I am a great singer too (haha) in the shower.