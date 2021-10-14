Fancy hosting a tasty braai? Chef Benny has got your back with these ultimate tips

One of the foremost chefs in Mzansi, Benny Masekwameng has come a long way from his humble beginnings in Alexandra, when the youngster would give his mother a hand selling vetkoek, fried fish, and Russians to local patrons.

Eventually, he graduated from Natal Technikon with a diploma in Catering Management, which landed him in-service training at the Hilton Durban. The chef went on to travel the world, showcasing African food and building an impressive resumé. Chef Benny ultimately landed the first of his television gigs when he joined the judging panel on the successful reality TV show MasterChef South Africa. Since then, he has become one of the country’s favourite chefs.

Currently, he is working on the latest season of The Ultimate Braai Master. “What I most enjoy about The Ultimate Braai Master is how the show’s diversity unites everyone around one fire. I really enjoy the innovation and creativity that this diverse group brings to the show,” he says. Returning for a seventh season, Chef Benny will again be joined by partner-in-crime Pete Goffe-Wood and host Justin Bonello.

In a full-circle moment, he recalls how his experiences on the streets of Alex had a hand in his love for one of the country’s favourite pastimes. “In my younger days there weren’t many shisa nyama spots, but I recall a guy who used to live in our yard. Every time he washed his car on a Saturday, he would buy meat and I would braai it for him.”

With his love of food and people, Chef Benny hopes to share his knowledge with even more people — something he already does regularly on his social media platforms. “I enjoy cooking and teaching people what I know. My mother instilled a quality in me that helped open many doors for me and, of course, that character leads people to identify in me a persona that is warm and approachable,” he says.

The Ultimate Braai Master premiered on-screen on e.tv on September 25.