Self-taught cook Charmaine Ramalope-Makhubela on pursuing her passion in the kitchen

After four monotonous years in the IT industry, Charmaine Ramalope-Makhubela returned to her first love, the kitchen, to pursue her passion.

“Food has always been something that I have been fascinated about, so in 2014 that is when I decided to take the big leap and become a foodie.”

Ramalope-Makhubela owns GlamFoodie, which offers nutritional food styling, recipe development, and event-architect services.

“The recipe development and food styling, I started with last year and most of my service offerings were consulting and event architecture. When Covid happened, I started focusing more on the recipes, food-styling, and food-photography side of the business.”

The Vosloorus-born, self-taught cook was raised by her mother and grandmother in Mamelodi in Pretoria.

“My grandmother had a lot of cookbooks, she used to collect them. I just remember going through lots and lots of pages of cookbooks and we would cook from them from time to time.

If we didn’t have all the ingredients we would improvise in the kitchen, which was the fun part. I just remember helping her to make pies as a young kid. We used to make pies from scratch — my grandmother introduced me to a lot of cuisines.”

Chief among her challenges when she began pursuing her culinary journey where her lack of contacts and knowledge of the culinary industry.

“I had zero startup capital, no infrastructure, no industry connects, so I had to build my business from scratch. When you don’t have a qualification, people don’t really believe in what you can deliver, so you always have to prove people wrong. You have to outdo yourself and have a work ethic to show people that you’re capable.”

Despite not having a formal culinary qualification, she credits her background in fine arts for her eye for food photography, styling, and how she curates events.

She recently completed her diploma in nutrition and she’s not afraid of a challenge. “I try to challenge myself as often as possible. If it means entering a foodie competition, I can put myself out there. As a nobody, you want people to know you and any opportunity you are given you take it.”