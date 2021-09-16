Here are 3 non-alcoholic cocktail recipes you can try out this spring /summer season

As the festive season is slowly approaching, you might be wondering what to serve your guests when hosting an intimate party. No need to look further, the answer is 'mocktails'!

I know what you’re probably saying “but mocktails are bland and boring”, well this drink is more than just “a plain ol' soda!”

While mocktails are alcohol-free that doesn't mean they can't be fun and delicious. They can also be tasty and vibrant bringing all the fun without the booze befitting for parties and other festive occasions.

We reached out to self-taught chef Charmaine Ramalope-Makhubela owner of GlamFoodie, which offers nutritional food styling, recipe development, and event-architect services. She curated a few non-alcoholic cocktails that you can try out this summer.

Here are 3 mocktails GlamFoodie recommended you try out: