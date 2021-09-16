Here are 3 non-alcoholic cocktail recipes you can try out this spring /summer season
As the festive season is slowly approaching, you might be wondering what to serve your guests when hosting an intimate party. No need to look further, the answer is 'mocktails'!
I know what you’re probably saying “but mocktails are bland and boring”, well this drink is more than just “a plain ol' soda!”
While mocktails are alcohol-free that doesn't mean they can't be fun and delicious. They can also be tasty and vibrant bringing all the fun without the booze befitting for parties and other festive occasions.
We reached out to self-taught chef Charmaine Ramalope-Makhubela owner of GlamFoodie, which offers nutritional food styling, recipe development, and event-architect services. She curated a few non-alcoholic cocktails that you can try out this summer.
Here are 3 mocktails GlamFoodie recommended you try out:
Nectarine & Thyme Tonic Fizz
In-season nectarine and thyme smash made with sugar-free tonic.
Prep Time: 5 mins
Servings: 2
Ingredients
- 1 medium nectarine sliced
- 2 tbsp honey
- 500 ml sugar-free tonic
- 4 sprigs of thyme plus more for garnishing
- 1 lemon
Instructions
- In a cocktail shaker, muddle together 1 half of the nectarine, honey and 2 sprigs of thyme. Transfer released juices to tall glass with ice.
- Fill glass with tonic and add a small squeeze of lemon juice.
- Garnish with fresh nectarine slices and thyme.
Frozen Kiwi & Mint Mocktail
Kiwi is the star of this refreshing mocktail.
Prep Time: 15 mins
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- 3 green kiwis skins removed
- 1 tbsp honey
- 30 ml lime juice
- 10 mint leaves stems removed
- 2 cups ice
Instructions
- Add kiwi, honey, lime juice, and mint leaves to a blender and blend together until smooth.
- Pour into flutes or champagne coupes and garnish with mint. Serve immediately.
Strawberry & Basil Crush
Prep Time: 5 mins
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- 1 cup strawberries
- 10 basil leaves, plus more for garnish
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1/ 2 fresh lemon juice
- Splash sparkling water
Instructions
- Add strawberries, basil, lemon and honey to a blender.
- Pour strawberry & basil blended mixture into a short glasses filled with ice. Top with a splash of sparkling water. Garnish with basil.