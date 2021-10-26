National government should take over waste water treatment plants in Tshwane – SAHRC

“The City of Tshwane has failed to fulfill its constitutional objectives by not ensuring the provision of services to communities in a sustainable way, and has not promoted a safe and health environment in accordance with section 152 of the Constitution,” said commissioner Jonas Sibanyoni.

The commission recommended that national government intervenes and takes over the running of waste water treatment plant to end crisis in Tshwane. It also recommended that municipal managers who were in charge of when the water infrastructures degraded be criminally charged.

“Several times the department of water and sanitation communicated to the City of Tshwane that it must address the issue of water pollution but they did nothing. It is for that reason that we want those who were in management to be criminally charged,” Sibanyoni said.

The inquiry into the water pollution in Tshwane began in 2018 after residents complained about the water quality coming out of their taps.

SAHRC also recommended that a national entity be established to oversee integration of water care at national, provincial and municipal level.

“We are happy with the report. We have been vindicated as residents of Hammanskraal as we have been saying that the water is not suitable for human consumption. The report gives us hope as we can be able to use it if we want to take further legal steps against the municipality.

"We are also happy that the commission will have a monitoring team to see if all those cited in the report comply with its recommendation,” said Tumelo Koitheng, chair of the Hammanskraal Residents Forum.