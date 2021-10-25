Trans activist Nino Maphosa tackles menstrual shaming

Transgender activist and boxer Nino Maphosa fronts a groundbreaking period campaign tackling menstrual shaming, toxic positivity and inclusion.

The “Be You. Period” campaign by Lil-Lets launched last week and it's the first on the local market to feature a trans man.

The 27-year-old told Sowetan yesterday that he remained unshaken despite the backlash received on social media for his inclusion in the campaign. “We are getting recognised as trans people and treated as human beings now,” Maphosa said.

“I have been comfortable talking about it, but some people have not been comfortable talking about periods, especially when it comes to us trans men.

“When we talk about these things people start questioning our manhood. Are you man enough to be talking about periods? But it is part of our reality. I talk about it openly and freely, but many trans people will rather not talk about it because we want to fit into society and not be reminded of that pre-transition of my life.”

Maphosa was born in SA and grew up in Zimbabwe. His transition journey started in November 2018.

“I want people to realise all kinds of people go through periods and they should include trans men, intersex and non-binary people in these conversations,” Maphosa said.

“We have a whole community of trans men who need help when it comes to their periods because there is no space for us to vent out our issues to say I’m going through this and I don’t understand what it is happening with my body.

“I have seen my period five times in my life. It will maybe come once in a year or once in a few months. When I started taking testosterone, everything stopped.