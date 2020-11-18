Conversation boundaries create barriers between fathers and daughters, mothers and sons

Menstruation should not be a taboo topic for men

As a father to two girls, I have had my fair share of experiencing what comes with period blues – from being called to fetch my daughters when one of them experienced excruciating pain from menstrual cramps, to having to feed pizza cravings that miraculously happen to help in the calming of period pains.



Of these experiences, one that stands out the most is every time I have had to make emergency runs to the store to buy sanitary pads for my daughters when they happen to run out of the ones they had, or because they have miscalculated their next period and it arrived sooner than they anticipated...