Mistakes fathers make when daddy’s little girl becomes a teenager

Don’t try to reinforce authority when you feel you are losing control

We’re raising two late teen girls and a boy. We can safely say that adolescence can be a difficult time for fathers and daughters. It’s general knowledge that teenagers go through an existential crisis before molding their adult personalities. As little girls grow into young women, it can be hard for dads to figure out where and how they fit in. The bond between a father and a daughter should be something very special, unique, pure and strong.



As parents, our roles change over time. When our daughters are young, our job is to protect them physically and emotionally but as they get older, we have to take on more of a consulting role...