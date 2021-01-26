Chirwa fights for menstrual health management to become a global human right
Candice Chirwa has made it her life's mission to make menstrual health management a global human right.
The minister of menstruation, as she is fondly known, uses her stellar prowess in academics and the NGO sector to change how society views menstruation. Last week, the 25-year-old started her first monthly online stream called "The State of the Period Address" on her Twitter, Facebook and YouTube where she speaks to guests about different period topics...
