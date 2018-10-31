Your guide to the five best period apps
No woman wants to be taken by surprise by their period but keeping track of them can be a tedious and haphazard affair. This is where the wonders of modern technology fit in. Convenient, easy to use and private, period apps are perfect for women who are trying to fall pregnant and for those who are not. Helping to keep track of ovulation days, fertile days and even your cycle flow, these apps should be on every tech-savvy girl’s phone.
We give you a guide to the five best period apps out there.
1. Clue
Clue is rated one of the top period apps because of its unique ability to use science and data to discover patterns in your menstrual cycle. Its clean interface and accurate readings make it simple to use and reliable, giving you a detailed overview of your cycle. It also keeps you connected by sharing cycle information with family and friends and let’s you discuss the many mood swings you may be experiencing in online communities.
Key Features:
- Track when your next period is coming
- Get calendar reminders before your next period and when you ovulate
- Track sex, pain, moods, cervical fluid and more
- Log your birth control or plan for pregnancy
2. Cycles
Cycles does not require the daily upkeep other apps do. A simple turn of a dial on the app and you’re good to go. It automatically adjusts cycle lengths based on input from the user and provides information when needed. A unique feature of this app allows you to share data with your partner. Having to go it alone is history.
Key Features:
- Track this month's cycle at a glance
- Fertile days are displayed in green, your ovulation days in blue
- Even if you miss a few months, it still works when you come back
- View your entire cycle instantly on a convenient monthly calendar
- Plan events and holidays around your period
- Receive discreet notifications when your period is about to start or end
- Playful, customised notifications can be set for fertile days
3. Flo Period and Ovulation Tracker
Flo Period and Ovulation Tracker is password protected, keeping out nosy parkers. For women trying to fall pregnant, Flo allows you to track basal temperature and fertile days. iPhone users can sync it with their Apple Health app, allowing it to track factors such as sleep, water consumption and physical activity. A simple and smart app that is user friendly.
Key Features:
- Accurate ovulation calendar
- Fertility calculator
- Tracks PMS symptoms, periods and flow intensity
- You can schedule menstrual cycle reminders
- Record moods
- Accurate predictions of menstruation, ovulation and fertile days
4. Ovia Fertility: Ovulation & Cycle Tracker
This one is perfect for those wanting to fall pregnant but can just as easily be used by those who do not. Using your cycle information, it is able to give you a daily fertility score. You can also track nutritional information, export information to a spread sheet and even customise the app.
Key Features:
- Automatically projects the dates and duration of your next period
- Provides the average length of your period and how regular or irregular your cycle is
- Projects trends from past periods.
- Depending on your cycle length, Ovia can predict period dates over the next two to three months
5. Eve Period Tracker
This is a cheeky app which boasts sex advice and an online community of “Eve’ers”. One of the features is the “Cyclescope”, which is similar to a horoscope forecast but instead of being based on your star sign it is based on your cycle. There are daily sex quizzes, as well as relationship, sex, pregnancy, birth control and ovulation tips. While it is similar to the other apps, the interactive online community is what sets it apart. Eve was named the most innovative app by Google Play two years ago.
Key Features:
- Keep track of sex, moods and PMS symptoms
- See your health data and PMS symptoms on charts
- Identify trends and patterns unique to your body
- Insights, cyclescopes, quizzes and women’s health topics every day
- Review past periods, menstrual cycles, PMS symptoms and ovulation dates
- Calendar view shows your next fertile window, ovulation day and upcoming period
- Community forum provides an extended friend group to discuss sex, PMS and other women’s health topics
- Trusted information about birth control and sex, powered by Bedsider