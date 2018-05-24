Use Menstrual Hygiene Day to revisit your blood flow knowledge

May 28 is World Menstrual Hygiene Day aimed at educating girls and women about their cycle, menstrual hygiene and breaking the silence around periods.

According to Kotex health expert and midwife Sister Burgie Ireland, maintaining a healthy menstruation is all about understanding your period cycle and that periods are normal.

"This blood is not dirty, smelly or bad blood that girls or women should be made to feel ashamed of," she said.

Ireland put together educational tips on understanding period blood. Period blood tells you a lot about your health. You may experience the following:

Rusty brown, brick or dark red

Women who eat lots of red meat and green leafy vegetables will have more iron in their blood. When this iron mixes with air, it can make period blood look darker. This blood is normal.