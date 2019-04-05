Conversations: Transgender healthcare in crisis

When it comes to public hospitals, only Chris Hani Baragwanath in Soweto, Steve Biko in Pretoria, Groote Schuur in Cape Town, and Helen Joseph in Johannesburg offer trans-specific healthcare services.

In other public-sector facilities, services may be offered on an ad-hoc basis. Even then, accessing these services is dependent on whether you live close to these facilities and the length of their waiting lists.

The 25-year waiting list at Groote Schuur for transgender women to have bottom surgery ― reshaping the male genitals into the form and function of female genitalia ― attests both to the need, and the limitations in the public sector to assist transgender patients.

People can also access transgender healthcare at private doctors, but this is dependent on their ability to afford private medical aid. Even then, medical schemes won’t cover all the costs associated with transitioning. Healthcare practitioners who act as gatekeepers are one of the biggest problems transgender patients face.

Lumos went to five different doctors before they found one that would prescribe testosterone — not because it was dangerous to their health, but because their identity as a transgender individual was being questioned.

Many trans patients who have fought the constant battle of access to healthcare are currently experiencing yet another crisis in the healthcare sector. Local stocks of Depo-testosterone (Depo T), the cheapest and most popular form of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for intersex individuals, non-binary people, and trans men, ran out weeks ago. This is a huge problem as it is a chronic medication.

Medical doctor, author, and activist Anastacia Tomson says Depo-T is the most accessible and commonly used form of HRT in South Africa, which means the shortage is a big problem.

“Withdrawing HRT can lead to severe psychological and emotional distress, can worsen gender dysphoria, and can lead to physical effects like the return of menstruation and redistribution of body fat,” Tomson says.

Elliott Kotze is a transgender psychologist and researcher. Kotze has been unable to inject himself with Depo-T for the past few weeks, which has caused dysphoria, a depressed and anxious state.

“For me, [it] is an intense discomfort with my body, specifically those parts and functions of my body that designate me ‘female’ in the public eye. I experience it both as emotional distress and physical discomfort (sometimes it feels like fire ants are crawling across my chest),” he says. “For many of us, myself included, dysphoria precedes suicidal ideation and self-harm — it is quite literally life-threatening,” he says.