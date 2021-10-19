Mbalenhle Mavimbela lands coveted role in The Wife

Newcomer Mbalenhle Mavimbela has landed the coveted lead role in new telenovela, The Wife, that's inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube’s bestselling novel, Hlomu the Wife.

Sowetan can exclusively reveal that Mavimbela, who has appeared in Skeem Saam, will portray the role of Hlomu – a journalist who falls in love with taxi driver Mqhele and finds herself embroiled in his secrets.

Bonko Khoza has been cast as Mqhele. He previously starred in Necktie Youth, Professionals and Roots.

“When I found out Hlomu the Wife was being turned into a series I jumped at the chance to audition,” said Mavimbela.

“Funnily enough, a while back I did a TikTok pretending to be Hlomu the Wife and that I had ‘made it’, not knowing that I would end up playing the character. It was even trending.

“It feels like I’ve been keeping a secret from my fans and followers for months, and I couldn’t even post a hint. I’ve been watching fans ‘casting’ from the sidelines on Twitter and Facebook but haven’t been able to say anything.”

The wife will premiere on Showmax on November 11 and it’s produced by Gugulethu Zuma-Ncube and Pepsi Pokane’s Stained Glass TV, also responsible for Uzalo, eHostela and Ifalakhe.