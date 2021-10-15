Beauty influencer Tshiamo Modisane makes her acting debut

Beauty influencer and fashion stylist Tshiamo Modisane is making her acting debut with a groundbreaking non-binary character that will highlight LGBTQI+ representation on mainstream television.

Modisane has been cast in the new SABC1 TV series African Dreams, portraying non-binary character Thabang Sithole.

She is a content producer for the latest and final season of the celebrity gossip show Real Goboza.

“I’m very excited, mostly because I’ve always seen myself behind the scene. Even though I’ve done a few acting cameos, having an actual character that appears in 13 episodes of the show is amazing. I believe that my character plays a very pivotal part on the show,” Modisane says. “I connected so much with the character that I had my boobs flattened. I tried to be as flat-chested as possible to pull off a convincing act.”

Being in her 30s, Modisane had to research slang words used by Gen Z to match the character. Social media platform Twitter helped a lot with that.

“However, the thing I found easy to execute was bringing truth to my character’s ambition seeing that I also implemented that in my career,” Modisane says.