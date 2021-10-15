The One Who Sings releases album on solo journey

Zolani Mahola, popularly known as the lead singer of Afro-fusion band Freshlyground, is going through a rebirth. Her rebranded moniker “The One Who Sings” will undoubtedly go down as one of the strangest stage names in music history.

Despite how unfamiliar her name is, Mahola believes her new sobriquet is universal.

She plans to use her new image and sound to connect deeply with her ancestors and Xhosa heritage with her solo album Theta Mama.

The offering yields single Wawundithembisile, featuring Sun El-Musician. After nearly 20 years as a public figure and part of a ground-moving music band, Mahola retraces steps of her illustrious career while sharing her excitement for her solo journey as an artist.

“There isn’t pressure really of becoming a successful solo artist. I actually purposefully gave myself a couple of years to just work on my solo voice. I really didn’t want to have that pressure because I had been a part of a successful unit, I now have something to prove.

“What I did was at the end of 2019 I experimented with different genres in my songwriting as well as collaborated with different musicians. I didn’t restrict myself in terms of how the music would present itself,” the award-winning singer says.

“See, when you’re part of a group, you’re really used to being very democratic about things and sometimes your voice tends to be diluted for the good of the group which is fine but as a solo artist, you can live in your own unique voice.”

Being part of a successful band not only made her and the band members household names but it gave Mahola the opportunity to travel the world and sing with global icons such as Robbie Williams, BB King and Stevie Wonder, who she grew up idolising.

Only now living true to her voice and her purpose, Mahola mapped out how singing was a coping mechanism for her growing up as she was a very reserved child due to her father’s emotional absence after the death of her mother when she was just seven years old.

“That period in my life kicked in my introvert side. After my father re-married I was sexually abused by someone and that turned me into being more reserved. My mindset at the time was to find a means of escape, so as a kid I used television, music and reading.

“I was heavily influenced by rock music and folk. I later met my musical calling at university when I was a part of a band for a couple of months. A year later, I joined Freshlygrou nd, ”she says.