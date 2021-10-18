I used to suck my thumb, says new Miss SA

The new Miss SA, Lalela Mswane, says most people will be surprised to learn that she had a habit of sucking her thumb until she was 18 years old.

The 24-year-old from KwaSokhulu, near Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal, was crowned Miss SA at the Grand Arena, Grandwest in Cape Town, with Moratwe Masima and Zimi Mabunzi as the runners-up.

The bachelor of law graduate from the University of Pretoria walked away with R1m in cash and prizes worth R3m, including a brand new Mercedes Benz C-Class.

“I sucked my thumb for the first 18 years of my life and my teeth are perfectly straight,” Mswane laughed. “I just found comfort in it to a point where I was dependent on it and I couldn’t even fall asleep without sucking my thumb. I stopped after one day I realised I fell asleep without doing it and I didn’t die.”

The last-born of three children, her mother Hleliselwe, 57, and her two siblings, Hlobisile, 37, and Mavela, 35, were in attendance when she was crowned. “I saw my mom in a special immediately after I won. She was with my aunt and she was at a loss for words,” Mswane said. “She started crying and it was an emotional moment. She lived through this journey with me and my experiences became hers. She knows what it took for me to get here.”

Her father, Muntu Philip, died when she was 12 years old in grade 7. “My dad used to call me sisi, and knowing him, after I was crowned Miss SA he would have said: ‘usebenzile sisi, siyabonga ntombo (you did well, thank you girl)’.”