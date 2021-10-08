Miss SA hopeful Moratwe wants to use platform to educate women on reproductive health

Growing up, Miss SA hopeful Moratwe Masima believed that she didn’t have what it takes to compete in the beauty pageant because she didn't meet society's unreasonable beauty standards.

The 25-year-old has now cracked the Miss SA top 10 and will take her shot at the crown next Saturday in Cape Town. Masima is currently an intern medical doctor at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, the same hospital she was born in.

What motivated you to enter Miss SA?

I wanted to live a purpose much bigger than myself. A lot of people see Miss SA and can be enamoured by the glamour and the beauty, but it is a role that is pivotal to our society.

I work with young women across Gauteng who come from disadvantaged communities and educate them on their reproductive health, specifically in these times of extremely high pregnancy rates. I want to use the Miss SA platform to amplify my campaign and continue to take it across the rest of SA so I can reach even more vulnerable populations of our country.

How is your journey thus far?

My journey has been emotional because I never thought I would ever get here. Moratwe, at 13 years old, wanted to be Miss SA but never believed it would happen because of societal standards of beauty. I have grown so much in a short space of time and have been challenged and stretched beyond my limits.

What are you most passionate about?

I am passionate about life. I believe that living life to the fullest is what we were put on this earth for. My job allows me to spend time with people during their last breaths and because of that I value how short and precious life is. Because of that I laugh loudly, love wildly and embrace new experiences.

If you weren’t afraid, what would you do?

I would go sky-diving. I'm afraid of heights but I think it’s just a mental thing, so I would definitely face my fear of heights.