Miss SA hopeful Moratwe wants to use platform to educate women on reproductive health
Growing up, Miss SA hopeful Moratwe Masima believed that she didn’t have what it takes to compete in the beauty pageant because she didn't meet society's unreasonable beauty standards.
The 25-year-old has now cracked the Miss SA top 10 and will take her shot at the crown next Saturday in Cape Town. Masima is currently an intern medical doctor at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, the same hospital she was born in.
What motivated you to enter Miss SA?
I wanted to live a purpose much bigger than myself. A lot of people see Miss SA and can be enamoured by the glamour and the beauty, but it is a role that is pivotal to our society.
I work with young women across Gauteng who come from disadvantaged communities and educate them on their reproductive health, specifically in these times of extremely high pregnancy rates. I want to use the Miss SA platform to amplify my campaign and continue to take it across the rest of SA so I can reach even more vulnerable populations of our country.
How is your journey thus far?
My journey has been emotional because I never thought I would ever get here. Moratwe, at 13 years old, wanted to be Miss SA but never believed it would happen because of societal standards of beauty. I have grown so much in a short space of time and have been challenged and stretched beyond my limits.
What are you most passionate about?
I am passionate about life. I believe that living life to the fullest is what we were put on this earth for. My job allows me to spend time with people during their last breaths and because of that I value how short and precious life is. Because of that I laugh loudly, love wildly and embrace new experiences.
If you weren’t afraid, what would you do?
I would go sky-diving. I'm afraid of heights but I think it’s just a mental thing, so I would definitely face my fear of heights.
What always makes you laugh?
I love spending time with children because they are so pure and innocent. I love how funny and unapologetic they are and that makes me laugh because of things they do.
Do you have a secret talent?
I can sing well. I was in my school choir and enjoyed belting some tunes out, so I love singing Beyoncé songs.
Do you have a favourite thing to do when you get home?
I have a hot shower and change out of my scrubs because a lot of the time it’s after a hectic 24-hour shift at the hospital.
What’s the one song in your playlist you can’t go a day without playing?
Osama by Zakes Bantwini. There is something about music that can unite people without having to speak the same language. Osama has that element to it. It brings out a certain rhythm and feeling in me that transcends whatever emotion I may be feeling at that moment.
What is the most important lesson life has taught you?
To be unapologetic about who I am. It is important to me because life is so short and the pandemic has showcased that more than ever.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.