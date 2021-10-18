Fares dispute blamed for Joburg taxi violence
Associations charge different prices on Soweto routes
Disputes over fares in Johannesburg were apparently behind the burning and vandalising of 15 taxis at the weekend.
It is believed the violence erupted after conflict arose between the Nancefield Dube West Association (Nanduwe) and Witwatersrand Taxi Association over fares charged between the Joburg CBD and Soweto...
