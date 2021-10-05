Panel of judges for Miss SA 2021 finale announced
Former Miss SA title holders Basetsana Kumalo and Tamaryn Green along with radio and TV personality Dineo Ranaka will be among the panel of judges at the much-awaited Miss South Africa 2021 finale.
The respected yet influential personalities will be joined by the reigning Miss Universe Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, The Queen actress Shannon Esra as well as the vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town Mamokgethi Phakeng to help crown the new Miss South Africa on October 16 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town.
Competing for the crown in the Top 10 are Bianca Bezuidenhout, Catherine Groenewald, Cheneil Hartzenberg, Jeanni Mulder, Kaylan Matthews, Kgothatso Dithebe, Lalela Mswane, Moratwe Masima, Tiffany Francis and Zimi Mabunzi.
The title winner is set to take home a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R4m when she takes the crown from reigning Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida.
The new queen will receive R1m in cash from the Miss South Africa Organisation, as well as the use of a fully furnished and serviced apartment at the luxurious Central Square Sandton, with fabulous interior décor by Vursa and a Mercedes Benz C-Class Sedan for the year of her reign.
Speaking on her appointment as a Miss SA judge, media mogul and businesswoman Kumalo said, “Having being Miss South Africa in 1994, I have first-hand experience on what it takes to be a contestant who has to be put through her paces and be exposed to a different environment that challenges her to be able to hold her own. I think my experience as a broadcaster and a television producer has exposed me to spot and nurture talent.”
Touching on what she will be looking for in the winner, Kumalo said, “A young woman who has a clear vision of her life path, understands the world we live in and has an opinion of key issues impacting society and the world at large. A woman who has a sense of community and is not afraid to challenge the status quo. Someone who is uniquely and authentically themselves.”
Beauty queen Green said she is looking forward to the “finer detail and characteristics of each woman”.
“Having experienced the journey myself has given me the knowledge to know what to look for in a Miss South Africa. I’m talking about looking at the finer detail and characteristics of each woman that might not always be obvious to the public. As a selection panel member, I’ll reflect on the responsibilities I had in my year of reign and identify whether our contestants are able to tackle these responsibilities. Miss South Africa is a job and it’s about finding the best women to perform that job with grace and consistency.”
A voice that’s heard on the radio motivating those around her, media personality Ranaka believes she will offer a fresh energy as well as an honest, sincere critique on the selection of the new Miss South Africa.
“I will be looking for authenticity, compassion and a young woman who stands for something greater than herself; someone who has wholesome insights and opinions in regard to social issues.”
Live screening of the event will air from 5pm on M-Net (DStv Channel 101) and Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) and streamed online for an international audience on MissSA.live.
