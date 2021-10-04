New Joburg mayor promises to get City working for citizens before elections

Newly elected Johannesburg executive mayor Mpho Moerane says his short stint at the helm of the metro before municipal elections will be focused on resolving the electricity and water crisis while paving the way for the new administration.



Moerane was on Friday elected to the economic hub’s top post, taking over from the late Jolidee Matongo who was killed in a car crash...