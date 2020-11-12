Master KG also honoured by LGBTIQ+ awards
Somizi scores with TV fight at Feathers
Somizi vs Dinner kwaSomizi tiff scooped the controversial drama queen of the year award last night at the 12th annual Feather Awards in Constitution Hill, Johannesburg.
Sowetan first broke the story in September in which Hastings Moeng (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/south-africa/2020-09-16-somizi-accused-of-stealing-idea-for-tv-cook-show/) claimed that he was the brains behind the Idols SA judge’s cooking TV show Dinner at Somizi’s...
