Master KG also honoured by LGBTIQ+ awards

Somizi scores with TV fight at Feathers

12 November 2020 - 08:34

Somizi vs Dinner kwaSomizi tiff scooped the controversial drama queen of the year award last night at the 12th annual Feather Awards in Constitution Hill, Johannesburg.

Sowetan first broke the story in September in which Hastings Moeng (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/south-africa/2020-09-16-somizi-accused-of-stealing-idea-for-tv-cook-show/) claimed that he was the brains behind the Idols SA judge’s cooking TV show Dinner at Somizi’s...

