Lewis Hamilton, Connie Chiume & Anele Zondo: 3 things you need to know from the weekend

By Masego Seemela - 19 July 2021 - 10:37
Lewis Hamilton delivered a remarkable comeback to win the British Grand Prix after tangling with Max Verstappen on the opening lap.
After a week of looting and illegal riots, it was encouraging to see South Africans come together to clean up and start to rebuild what was tarnished during the unrest. 

Here's some of what also happened this weekend that you need to know about. 

STORY OF THE WEEKEND 

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion, Lewis Hamilton, proved he was indeed a racing icon when he won the British Grand Prix for the eighth time this past weekend.

The race was filled with a lot of drama that saw Hamilton crash into championship rival Max Verstappen.

While Hamilton was given a 10 seconds penalty by the stewards after being judged to be at fault for the incident, he was able to fight his way back through the field and earn his 99th victory in Formula 1.

Sadly the incident also resulted in Hamilton suffering racial abuse on social media, which his team and the governing body of motorsport, the FIA have publicly denounced.

TWEET YOU NEED TO SEE 

Connie Chiume is rumoured to be in America to film the sequel of the much-loved Black Panther franchise.  

Although the veteran actress alluded to being in the States, she hasn't confirmed that she's shooting the highly celebrated movie.  

The legendary actress, however, has been sharing a few pictures of herself in the States, and fans can’t help but celebrate her for flying the South African flag high on the international stage. 

OUTFIT OF THE WEEKEND 

One thing we know about TV presenter Anele Zondo, is the girl will keep serving looks, and this weekend was no different. 

The rising star sported a long burgundy leather coat, black glossy leather pants, black crop top and accessorised her look with a silver hand bag. 

Treating the pavement as her runway, this young star keeps proving how on point she is when it comes to looking like a high fashion model! 

