Lewis Hamilton, Connie Chiume & Anele Zondo: 3 things you need to know from the weekend

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion, Lewis Hamilton, proved he was indeed a racing icon when he won the British Grand Prix for the eighth time this past weekend.

The race was filled with a lot of drama that saw Hamilton crash into championship rival Max Verstappen.

While Hamilton was given a 10 seconds penalty by the stewards after being judged to be at fault for the incident, he was able to fight his way back through the field and earn his 99th victory in Formula 1.

Sadly the incident also resulted in Hamilton suffering racial abuse on social media, which his team and the governing body of motorsport, the FIA have publicly denounced.