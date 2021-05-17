SA actress puts in a stunning performance in The Underground Railroad

Thuso’s the character, alright

SA supernova Thuso Mbedu’s long awaited Hollywood debut in The Underground Railroad has been met with glowing reviews from critics and media mogul Oprah Winfrey.



The 10-part series, helmed by Barry Jenkins, premiered on Friday on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video and started the trending topic #ThusoMbeduDay on social media...