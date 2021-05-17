Entertainment

SA actress puts in a stunning performance in The Underground Railroad

Thuso’s the character, alright

17 May 2021 - 07:46

SA supernova Thuso Mbedu’s long awaited Hollywood debut in The Underground Railroad has been met with glowing reviews from critics and media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

The 10-part series, helmed by Barry Jenkins, premiered on Friday on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video and started the trending topic #ThusoMbeduDay on social media...

