Telenovela reclaims top spot on DStv viewership charts
Gomora dethrones The Queen for the second time
Gomora has reclaimed the top spot as pay broadcaster DStv’s most-watched TV show for the first time since it dethroned The Queen back in April.
The Mzansi Magic telenovela was watched by 1.14-million viewers on Tuesday September 22, according to the latest data by the Broadcast Research Council of SA...
