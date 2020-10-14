Entertainment

Telenovela reclaims top spot on DStv viewership charts

Gomora dethrones The Queen for the second time

14 October 2020 - 08:56

Gomora has reclaimed the top spot as pay broadcaster DStv’s most-watched TV show for the first time since it dethroned The Queen back in April.

The Mzansi Magic telenovela was watched by 1.14-million viewers on Tuesday September 22, according to the latest data by the Broadcast Research Council of SA...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Simmering tensions, stock theft & claims of police inadequacy: Inside Brendin ...
Senekal public violence 'instigator' denied bail
X