Telenovela reclaims top spot on DStv viewership charts

Gomora dethrones The Queen for the second time

Gomora has reclaimed the top spot as pay broadcaster DStv’s most-watched TV show for the first time since it dethroned The Queen back in April.



The Mzansi Magic telenovela was watched by 1.14-million viewers on Tuesday September 22, according to the latest data by the Broadcast Research Council of SA...