‘Who said sax is for men?’

Les-Ego passionately blows her horn to stardom

They called her Brenda Fassie or Boom Shaka where she grew up in Mabopane, north of Pretoria, because she loved singing and dancing.



For female saxophone player and vocalist Lesego Nkonyane, things were just starting. Having started at a young age excelling as a dancer, the 42-year-old musician knew from a young age that she belongs to performing arts. It was no surprise she ended up enrolling at Fuba Music School in Newtown, Johannesburg...