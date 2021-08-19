10 expert tips on how to maintain your wig

There are many protective styles at your disposal come winter, but wigs remain a fave for ensuring that hair stays protected while still giving you the fun and versatility of different styles.

While it’s still vital to take care of your hair underneath and remember that a wig is a means to protect your hair they can cost a pretty penny. So having a proper wig-care routine will not only ensure that your inches always look shiny, healthy and frizz-free, but will also give your wigs longevity and save you money in the long run.

Wash days are key: When getting your wig installed, try to not have it sewn in to give you the option to remove it at home and wash your wig or your natural hair when needed. If you’re on weeks four to six of wearing your wig, it’s time to schedule a wash day. Make sure to also wash and condition your natural hair once a week or every second week, depending on moisture levels and product build-up.