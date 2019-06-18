Moozlie, Sjava & Zulu Mkhathini: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
Just like that, the long weekend is over!
Like debit orders in the early hours of pay day, today is a reminder that you’re an adult and it’s back to reality. But it’s not all doom and gloom—we’re here to help you ease into work mode by looking back at what your fave celebs got up to this weekend.
From glamorous international trips to youth day celebrations, here’s a look at what the stars have been up to over the past few days
Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ Mabena was a busy bee this weekend. The rapper flew to Cape Town for what appears to have been an extravagant birthday celebration for socialite Brandon Reynolds. She then performed at the Castle Lite Unlocks concert in Johannesburg and of course she looked gorgeous running between cities.
Zulu Mkhathini celebrated his 29th birthday in the city of love, Paris! The television presenter jetted off to Europe for Cointreau’s 107th birthday celebrations and he made some time for sight-seeing and photo shoots. Has 29 ever looked this dapper?!
Women make me want to be a better, deeper, higher and more intentional version of myself. They spur me on to be the CAPTAIN OF MY SOUL. Each walking her own unique and beautiful path. Controlling her own narrative and unconsciously allowing others to do the same. 💥🕊💛😍 . Look at us shine! We #SeeWhatsPossible #MaskANDSlumberParty @neutrogenasa @neutrogena @fairlawnsboutiquehotel
Nomzamo Mbatha hosted a star-studded slumber party and we’re obviously green with envy. The actress also flew to Amsterdam for her UNHR Goodwill ambassador duties. We stan a queen who hosts parties and does good all in one weekend.
Skeem Saam actress Nozipho Langa celebrated Youth Day in glamour and opulence. Langa attended the high profile Inanda Africa Cup polo tournament.
Sjava was booked and busy this weekend. The multi-award winning rapper performed at the National Youth Day Celebrations in Polokwane on Sunday and then headed to KwaZulu-Natal for another performance.
Tracee Ellis Ross took a trip down memory lane when she shared a flash back to her early twenties in this cute Instagram post. She ages like fine wine, right?