Zinhle Ndawonde: Springbok player & firefighter on how she does it all

Leading a life as Springbok women’s rugby player and firefighter, Zinhle Ndawonde has lifted the lid on how she juggles life in her two respective fields and discipline being key to her success.

We caught up with Ndawonde who narrated her journey as a rugby player and firefighter as well as some key attributes of staying top of the game.

How did you get into rugby?

I started playing rugby in high school at age 16. I initially wanted to play soccer, but when I found out that my school didn’t have female soccer, I then chose to play touch rugby. I didn’t want to play netball or hockey, I just didn’t see myself fitting into those sports. I grew up watching rugby and even though it seemed dangerous, I challenged myself to try it.

What lessons have you learnt from playing rugby?

One of the most important things rugby has taught me as a young girl was discipline. I grew up in Inanda township, KwaZulu-Natal, where there was a lot of pregnancy and drug abuse. Playing rugby in my teens distracted me from a lot of things and taught me to stay focused on my goals and what I wanted in life. It has taught me to be strong and to be unapologetic about my capabilities as a woman.

Are women in rugby taken seriously?

We are not taken seriously as women who play in a male-dominated sport. We have to prove that we are as good as our male counterparts. The remuneration is not the same, the publicity is not the same — this is something that we fight daily. There are improvements happening, but we’re in a situation where we have to fight now so that the next generation benefits.

Is being a firefighter something you imagined yourself doing?

No, not at all. I studied sports management at Durban University. When I was working towards my BTech, I worked as a fitness instructor. Being the eldest, I had to provide for my mother and little sister. I needed to get a job because I wasn’t getting paid enough as a fitness instructor. I then saw a firefighting post at King Shaka International Airport, which I applied for. I was put through physical testing and a six-month-long course. After realising how many lives we save as firefighters, it was no longer about making money. I developed a passion for what I do — making a huge difference in people’s lives.

How do you balance the two roles?

At first, it was a bit difficult, especially when there was a tournament coming up. I’d be away from work for a month at camp. At first, my company didn’t really approve, so I used my shift days. This happened up until I went to San Francisco for the Rugby World Cup Sevens, and the Commonwealth Games. From there on my company realised that this was not just me playing for fun, but it was what I was passionate about. Now, when I am on national duty, I’m not only representing my country or my family, but I’m representing my company and I get special leave.