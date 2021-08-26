Designer Sihle Masango channels his inner 'African cowboy' in new designs

The cowboy aesthetic is inspired by my surname, Masango, and the idea was to do with how African wealth is attached to the number of cows you have in your kraal. I wanted it to be a luxurious African brand influenced by that wealth. I'm taking what are understood as international ideas, particularly the style of the American West, and mashing them up with African design. We live in a global world so the African visual needs to work for today's aesthetic.

It's important to incorporate the cowboy culture into the African design aesthetic. Whatever African influence you put into a brand, you need to remember that you're designing for people who live in 2021. We can't design the way our ancestors used to.

That's the problem, I find, with a lot of African designers: they are so hellbent on the way things were done that we don't want to bring them into 2021. We are global citizens — we jet set around the world — or at least we used to. We're on the move so our clothes should have that modern element.

Most designers get dragged for not dressing to the nines and looking glamorous but I like being comfortable. I'm wearing leather today and it's very comfortable. Jeans are also a favourite of mine. I love a good plaid shirt. I think there's also a little drama in the scarf you tie on the side. And I love adding tassels, just like with cowboy jackets and chaps.

I still like dressing up during lockdown, but in comfortable everyday wear. For spring/summer I want to do a denim range that has a lot of texture. I'm going to put my signature beadwork on the denim. Lockdown is influencing a lot of people to wear ready-to-wear but it doesn't have to be boring.