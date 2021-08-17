Why isn't Shudufhadzo Musida representing SA at the Miss Supranational pageant?

Now it's the first runner-up Thato Mosehle's turn to fly the national flag on the international stage.

Mosehle is vying with delegates from 56 countries for the Miss Supranational crown. Should she win, she'll make history as the first South African to wear it.

Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss SA Organisation, is confident that Mosehle will do Mzansi proud.

“Thato is erudite, smart and beautiful. She is dynamic, charismatic and caring. The Miss SA Organisation has been working with her on her Miss Supranational preparations for the past six months. It has been a holistic approach — runway training, wardrobe preparation and public speaking, as well as preparing her mentally.”

The Miss Supranational finale will take place on August 21 in Nowy Sącz. Keep an eye on the Miss SA Organisation’s website for details on where and when to watch it in SA.

• Additional reporting by Declan Gibbon.

This article first appeared on Sunday Times Lifestyle.