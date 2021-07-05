Basetsana Kumalo, Toya Delazy & Marsai Martin: 3 things you need to know from the weekend
Since we are now living life under strict lockdown, a weekend outdoors enjoying the winter sun with our friends sounds like a distance dream.
While staying indoors and social distancing is for the better good of our country, a lot of the action in celebville was mostly nostalgic.
STORY OF THE WEEKEND
A pageant queen, who’s now an established businesswoman and a TV mogul, Basetsana Kumalo took us back to 1994 when she competed at Miss World.
In her bid to school many youngers, who didn’t know how she got into the industry, the Date My Family co-producer shared a video of her younger self on stage at Miss World where she was crowned the first princess.
With the uncertainty of the time we’re living in now, the pageant queen remarked how the journey to her past was much needed as it reminded her of the immense hope her 20-year-old self had for the future that lay ahead.
TWEET YOU NEED TO SEE
If “one big mess” was tweet it would definitely be Toya Delazy’s because this past weekend Black Twitter wasn’t siding with the singer’s narrative that seemed to promote alleged abuse.
This all began when Toya made a comment under a Twitter post of a video that showed businessman Mandla Lamba having a conversation with a woman many assumed was his girlfriend.
The video shows Mandla and the woman appearing to be all "loved up" but what got people talking was the businessman’s words towards his girl and her demeanour.
While many social media users felt the video was cringe-worthy, Toya on the other hand thought it was cuteness overload and tweeted: “I love the energy here, it’s so beautiful.”
However, social media users didn’t take her comment kindly and started attacking her and her somewhat "failed" career.
As many came at her for thinking the relationship Mandla had with the woman was a healthy one, Toya stepped forward to clear the air stating how she thought the conversation the couple had was more about reassurance instead of abuse. She then added: “If she’s not safe, then things are bad, but from first glance, it seemed like he was empowering his lover,” the SA born star who’s doing quite well for herself in the U.K tweeted.
OUTFIT OF THE WEEKEND
Pose and elegance is the best way to describe American actress and producer Marsai Martin’s look that she graced us with this past weekend.
The youngster took us back in time to early 2000 when she stepped out in this colourful one-shoulder tight-fitting summer dress.
Pushing those bad and boujee vibes, Marsai’s gorgeous look is clearly showing us how she no longer wants to be considered a "child" star anymore but an evolving young queen! Yaaas, honey! We see you!