Basetsana Kumalo, Toya Delazy & Marsai Martin: 3 things you need to know from the weekend

If “one big mess” was tweet it would definitely be Toya Delazy’s because this past weekend Black Twitter wasn’t siding with the singer’s narrative that seemed to promote alleged abuse.

This all began when Toya made a comment under a Twitter post of a video that showed businessman Mandla Lamba having a conversation with a woman many assumed was his girlfriend.

The video shows Mandla and the woman appearing to be all "loved up" but what got people talking was the businessman’s words towards his girl and her demeanour.

While many social media users felt the video was cringe-worthy, Toya on the other hand thought it was cuteness overload and tweeted: “I love the energy here, it’s so beautiful.”

However, social media users didn’t take her comment kindly and started attacking her and her somewhat "failed" career.

As many came at her for thinking the relationship Mandla had with the woman was a healthy one, Toya stepped forward to clear the air stating how she thought the conversation the couple had was more about reassurance instead of abuse. She then added: “If she’s not safe, then things are bad, but from first glance, it seemed like he was empowering his lover,” the SA born star who’s doing quite well for herself in the U.K tweeted.