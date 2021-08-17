TravelTuesday | Kruger Shalati brings back the golden age of train travel — with a twist

As the line passed through SA's first game reserve, the Sabi Game Reserve (precursor to the Kruger National Park), its warden James Stevenson-Hamilton urged the government to let trains passing through spend the night on the Selati Bridge.

Guests would disembark and, accompanied by game rangers, spend the day admiring the animals. At night, they would be entertained by the rangers with tales around bonfires before retiring to their carriages to spend the night and continue their journey the next day.

By the time the Kruger National Park was declared in 1926, this overnight stay and safari excursion had become the most popular stop on the line.

A MODERN NOD TO THE PAST

The last train to run along the Selati railway line ran through the park in 1973.

Today, the modern traveller setting out from Skukuza airport can remember those pioneering tourists with a visit to Kruger Shalati, the Train on the Bridge.

Named after an African warrior queen, Kruger Shalati consists of 24 carriage rooms that line the original 286m-long Selati Bridge.

The hotel was constructed from 13 railway carriages dating from the 1940s and '50s — renovated and elevated into luxe carriages that are now permanently perched over the crocodile-and-hippo-inhabited Sabie River.

A mere five-minute drive from Skukuza airport, it was officially opened in December 2020 and this year made Travel and Leisure's “It list” after being named one of the Best New Hotels in the World for 2021 — the only hotel in SA to make the cut.

Apart from the antique carriage bodies, nothing about the rooms is dated. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows on one side offer a splendid view of the expanse of the bush.

The swanky interior is a result of collaboration between interior designers Hesse Kleinloog Studio and a range of designers, artists and crafters.

Special touches include woven screens by award-winning designer Thabisa Mjo and blankets with a cool, contemporary African print by graphic designer and textile creative Bonolo Chepape, which complement the blush linen tones and black-and-white tiled walls and floors in the en suite bathrooms.