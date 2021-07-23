7 things you didn’t know about: Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida

1. From tomboy to pageant queen

She's a bona fide tomboy who used to thrift shop, and found inspiration from 90s baggy jeans and shirts.

2. Not a lover of heels

Before she started her road to Miss SA, she couldn't walk in heels. She only owned one pair of heels she used for modelling. After making it to the top 16 of the pageant, Musida made it her mission to learn how to master walking in heels.

3. A lover of the outdoors

Being a "village girl", as she fondly calls herself, Musida expressed how much she loves the outdoors and being in touch with nature. Although she now lives in the city, nature will always be a place that brings her peace and tranquility.

4. She's an artist

She's fond of African-inspired art. She's also an painter, and her last painting was an ode to her grandmother and her church the Zion Christian Church (ZCC). She finds art a spiritual and therapeutic process.

5. Wasn't fond of public speaking

Prior to Miss SA, she couldn't speak in front of people. She used to get serious stage fright that would leave her anxious to a point of tears. After entering Miss SA, she was left with no choice but to conquer her fear of public speaking and learn how to speak in front of thousands of people.