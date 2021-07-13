Loyiso and Jennifer Bala welcome their third daughter

Musician Loyiso Bala and his wife Jennifer have recently welcomed their third bundle of joy.

The proud parents shared their excitement about the new addition to the family who they believe is their "miracle baby" after losing a baby in 2019.

Seemingly filled with joy and pride, the now father of three took to Instagram to welcome his newborn baby girl. He also shared an emotional quote where he proclaimed that as a father, he plans to hold his little girl's heart forever.