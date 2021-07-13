S Mag

Loyiso and Jennifer Bala welcome their third daughter

By Masego Seemela - 13 July 2021 - 18:31
Loyiso and Jennifer Bala welcome their newly born baby girl.
Image: Tshepo Kekana

Musician Loyiso Bala and his wife Jennifer have recently welcomed their third bundle of joy. 

The proud parents shared their excitement about the new addition to the family who they believe is their "miracle baby" after losing a baby in 2019.

Seemingly filled with joy and pride, the now father of three took to Instagram to welcome his newborn baby girl. He also shared an emotional quote where he proclaimed that as a father, he plans to hold his little girl's heart forever. 

After announcing in January that they'd be parents for the third time, the couple has been sharing beautiful moments of their pregnancy journey with their followers. 

Jennifer, who has been candid about her journey and the trials that come with being pregnant, took to Instagram and revealed that the delivery of her newborn baby girl went smoothly despite the pandemic at hand.   

She also shared her excitement of her newborn who she believes is a great addition to their family. 

