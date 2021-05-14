S Mag

Mafikizolo's Theo Kgosinkwe and wife Vourné finally reveal baby pics

By Masego Seemela - 14 May 2021 - 13:32
Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife welcome baby girl.
Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife welcome baby girl.
Image: Theo Kgosinkwe's Instagram

Over the past two years, we have seen a boom in the number of celebrity babies. While our faves lead busy lives and schedules, it’s so heartwarming to see that growing their families is also top on their list of thing they need to do.

One such celebrity is singer-songwriter and group member of Mafikizolo, Theo Kgosinkwe, who along with his wife Vourné, welcomed their baby girl Oratilwe Alexis-Sky a few months ago.

The couple is known for sharing beautiful pictures of each other on the socials as well as giving us an insight into their marriage and lives.

Theo Kgosinkwe and his Vourné's baby girl Oratilwe Alexis-Sky.
Theo Kgosinkwe and his Vourné's baby girl Oratilwe Alexis-Sky.
Image: Vourné's Instagram stories

When their baby girl made her grand entry into the world, Theo and Vourné announced her arrival with an adorable picture of her holding a pink paper with the words "Hello World".

Although they initially hid their baby’s face from the public due to Setswana customs, the couple recently changed their narrative by giving us a first look at their four-month-old’s face on Vourné’s Instagram stories.

At first, glance what many social media followers noticed was that baby Oratilwe had her mother’s nose, eyes and beautiful black curly hair as well as what Vourné believes is her father’s head because she thinks hers is a bit bigger.

The seemingly happy new mommy also shared a series of adorable pictures of  Oratilwe who left us feeling all broody.

Now the question is, who do you think baby Oratilwe looks like? 

 

Baby Oratilwe Alexis-Sky.
Baby Oratilwe Alexis-Sky.
Image: Vourné's Instagram stories

A timeline of Thuso Mbedu's rise from KwaZulu-Natal to Hollywood

The sky is the limit for 29-year-old Thuso Mbedu who is the toast of the town in Hollywood!
S Mag
15 hours ago

5 female celebs who are taking the booze industry by storm

These females celebs are making big money moves in the alcohol industry!
S Mag
1 day ago

‘Uzalo’s’ stylist takes us behind the scenes of their royal African fashion show

We find out what went into the two-day fashion extravaganza on the telenovela this week
S Mag
1 day ago

'I was moulding myself into something that didn’t make sense': Boitumelo Rametsi on vitiligo

The face of vitiligo continues to be challenged in mainstream media as discourse about the rare skin takes centre stage.
S Mag
1 day ago

IN PICTURES | Pharrell drops Xhosa inspired sneakers

Adidas launches Xhosa sneakers with Pharrell Williams.
S Mag
1 day ago

'My instinct told me it's time': Ellen DeGeneres to end talk show after 19 years

The comedienne says she needs to "take a break from talking" as she calls time on her daytime show.
S Mag
1 day ago

Three SA rappers who make the best business moves

These three rappers are some of the most business-minded players in the music game.
S Mag
2 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X