Mafikizolo's Theo Kgosinkwe and wife Vourné finally reveal baby pics
Over the past two years, we have seen a boom in the number of celebrity babies. While our faves lead busy lives and schedules, it’s so heartwarming to see that growing their families is also top on their list of thing they need to do.
One such celebrity is singer-songwriter and group member of Mafikizolo, Theo Kgosinkwe, who along with his wife Vourné, welcomed their baby girl Oratilwe Alexis-Sky a few months ago.
The couple is known for sharing beautiful pictures of each other on the socials as well as giving us an insight into their marriage and lives.
When their baby girl made her grand entry into the world, Theo and Vourné announced her arrival with an adorable picture of her holding a pink paper with the words "Hello World".
Although they initially hid their baby’s face from the public due to Setswana customs, the couple recently changed their narrative by giving us a first look at their four-month-old’s face on Vourné’s Instagram stories.
At first, glance what many social media followers noticed was that baby Oratilwe had her mother’s nose, eyes and beautiful black curly hair as well as what Vourné believes is her father’s head because she thinks hers is a bit bigger.
The seemingly happy new mommy also shared a series of adorable pictures of Oratilwe who left us feeling all broody.
Now the question is, who do you think baby Oratilwe looks like?