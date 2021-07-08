S Mag

Dineo Ranaka's surprise reveal of her newborn baby

By Masego Seemela - 08 July 2021 - 10:34
Dineo Ranaka has welcomed her third child.
Dineo Ranaka has welcomed her third child.
Image: Supplied.

After a brief hiatus from social media, radio and TV personality Dineo Ranaka has made a big return with news of the arrival of her newborn baby. 

The star, who has been off Instagram since March, made her big comeback in the early hours of Thursday morning with a jaw-dropping picture of herself holding her baby who was born a month and a half ago.

While many were surprised at how the media personality was able to keep her pregnancy a secret, her fans and industry mates flooded third-time mother with congratulatory messages. 

Congratulations Dineo!

Aargh nunus man! Simz Ngema shares first pic of baby Tiyani

Baby Tiyani has the cutest face ever!
S Mag
2 months ago

'God had us': Simphiwe Ngema shares how she almost lost her life

Simphiwe Ngema opened up about her difficult pregnancy saying she almost lost her life.
S Mag
3 months ago

The Queen actress Sibusisiwe Jili welcomes her 'miracle' baby

Sibusisiwe Jili elated at new addition to her family.
S Mag
3 months ago

Pebetsi Matlaila strikes back at the pressure society puts on women to lose baby fat

"So what's with the unnecessary pressure society places us under to snap back right away," Pebetsi remarks.
S Mag
6 days ago

We celebrate these cute dads this Father's Day

From Cassper Nyovest to Thomas Gumede, SA's celeb fathers give us all the feels.
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma leaves Nkandla homestead and 'in police custody'
Hollywood actor David Oyelowo is making his feature directorial debut