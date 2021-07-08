Dineo Ranaka's surprise reveal of her newborn baby
After a brief hiatus from social media, radio and TV personality Dineo Ranaka has made a big return with news of the arrival of her newborn baby.
The star, who has been off Instagram since March, made her big comeback in the early hours of Thursday morning with a jaw-dropping picture of herself holding her baby who was born a month and a half ago.
While many were surprised at how the media personality was able to keep her pregnancy a secret, her fans and industry mates flooded third-time mother with congratulatory messages.
Dineo Ranaka kept her private life private... Yhoooo didn't know she was pregnant. What a beautiful picture 😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wm1icrWDSQ— Sphindile (@Siphindile_) July 8, 2021
Congratulations Dineo!