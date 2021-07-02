Pebetsi Matlaila strikes back at the pressure society puts on women to lose baby fat

Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila has joined Omuhle Gela, Zenande Mfenyana and other new mommies in celebville who have refused to be bullied into believing that they must “snap back” into their pre-baby bodies just weeks after giving birth.

Taking to her Instagram, Pebetsi posted a picture of herself heavily pregnant, with a reminder to followers of the weight gain that came with pregnancy and how there's no way she was going to resort to crazy stunts to get rid of it.

“Just a reminder of what I used to look like 2 months ago, as real and raw, No filter, No Edit. It took me 9 months to put on this baby weight, it usually takes just as long to put it off. So what's with the unnecessary pressure society places us under to snap back right away,” the actress said.

She implored people to be realistic and for new mothers to not allow themselves to be pressured by society.

“On top of that, breastfeeding does not afford you many weight loss options. Aowa maan let’s be realistic. The next thing you subject yourself to dangerous methods to drop the weight fast, when the focus should be on Regaining and maintaining your health first. Se segolo ke bophelo (what matters is life and living).”